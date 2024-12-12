Google Search Console is getting a '24 Hours' view in its performance reports

Google Search Console is gaining a new "24 hours" view in its performance reports, allowing users to monitor their content's performance more effectively. This new "24 hour" feature in Google Search Console will start appearing gradually for users over the next few months. So, if you don't see the change, you might need to wait for a while.

The Search Console's new "24 hours" view helps users track recent performance metrics such as clicks, impressions, average click-through rate (CTR), and average position over the past day. The new view also enables users to check out detailed breakdowns of their content by queries, pages, countries, and other metrics, offering them detailed insights on recent trends. The "24 hours" view provides data with only a few hours of delay, delivering real-time insights into the website's activity.

One of the prominent features of this new addition is the hourly granularity, which is visualized in overtime graphs across Search results, Discover, and Google News performance reports. Google added that to display data as soon as possible, "Search Console will show data points as soon as we have any data on them." Any incomplete data is highlighted with a dotted line, allowing users to differentiate between finalized and pending information.

The feature is tailored to user preferences, viewing data in local time zones detected by the browser's settings. This ensures that the data is relevant to users no matter their location. Users can try out the "24 hours" view in the Google Search Console to check the immediate impact of newly published content and better understand the metrics driving recent traffic. Google added that this new update has cut the average data delay by almost 50%.