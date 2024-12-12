Want a vertical taskbar in Windows 11? New Start11 update lets you have that

Over three years after the initial release, Windows 11's taskbar is still stubbornly glued to the bottom of the screen, leaving users no option to move it to the top or sides. Microsoft once said that changing the taskbar's position "is not important," and it has stuck to its claim ever since.

Therefore, users have only two options: stay on Windows 10 or use third-party apps. And with Windows 10's support ending soon, third-party programs become the only viable choice. Start11 is one of the options you can consider, especially its latest beta update, version 2.5.

Start11 v2.5 Beta is now available for download with only one major change: a vertical taskbar. You can place the taskbar to the left or right and have the Start menu appear at the side of your display, not at its bottom center.

The ability to move the taskbar to a side of your screen in Start 11 v2 currently requires enrolling in the beta program. The good news for those who do not want to use pre-release software is that a stable release is expected in January. Here is what Stardock says in the release notes:

Vertical Taskbars - Start11 v2.5 beta brings vertical taskbars to the desktop, this is a free update that will allow users to dock the taskbar on the left and right side of their desktop.

This feature is in beta and does require the user to opt into our betas to try it out - full release is expected in early January.

If you already have a Start11 license, you can download version 2.5 for free. If not, a perpetual Start11 v2 license will set you back $9.99. Besides the ability to move the taskbar around, you will get plenty of other features to supercharge Windows 11's stock and lackluster Start menu.

