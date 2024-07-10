Google will make dark web reports available to all consumer Google Account users for free

Google's dark web report allows users to set up a profile to monitor the dark web and receive notifications if their information was found in data breaches. Previously, the full dark web report feature was exclusive to Google One members.

However, Google recently announced that the dark web report feature will no longer be limited to Google One members and will instead become available to all users with a consumer Google Account. Google Workspace accounts and supervised accounts will not have access to this feature.

The dark web report will be integrated with the "Results about you" section, which helps users discover if their personal contact information, such as their home address, phone number, or email address, appears in Google search results.

Starting in late July 2024, the dark web report will no longer require a Google One membership. All users signed into their Google Accounts will be able to use the feature as it becomes available alongside "Results about you."

The dark web report will be available in the following countries:

Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Senegal, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Google One benefits are gradually diminishing, as Google either cancels them or makes them freely available to all users. Recently, Google also discontinued the VPN feature that was previously available for Google One users. As of today, Google One Premium plan users have the following benefits:

Additional storage depending on the Premium plan

Unlimited saves in Magic Editor with a Google One Premium plan.

Get up to 10% back on Google Store purchases.

Longer video calling in Google Meet

Enhanced appointment scheduling features in Google Calendar

