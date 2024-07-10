Intel 32.0.101.5762 non-WHQL is out with big Diablo IV performance improvements and more

If you have a PC with a supported Intel processor or graphics card, then you can download a new non-WHQL Game On Driver under version 32.0.101.5762. It adds support and optimizations for Once Human and Zenless Zone Zero. In addition, users can enjoy a significant performance boost in Diablo IV. Intel claims you can expect an FPS uplift of up to 35%, depending on resolution and settings.

Here are the release notes:

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Once Human

Zenless Zone Zero Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel 31.0.101.5594 software driver for: Diablo IV (DX12) o Up to 30% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ray Tracing Ultra settings

Up to 35% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Ray Tracing Ultra settings

Fixed issues in driver 32.0.101.5762 include the following:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Plant vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition may experience lower than expected performance with 3D acceleration enabled. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Launching a game with Endurance Gaming engaged may result in VSync persisting on after disengaging Endurance Gaming during gameplay.

You can install driver 31.0.101.5762 if your computer runs 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 with one of the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

Download the Intel 31.0.101.5762 non-WHQL driver here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).