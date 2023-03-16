Xbox Free Play Days offer Anno 1800, Autonauts, and Session to try this weekend

Xbox console owners are getting the chance to try out three more games this weekend as part of the latest Xbox Free Play Days event by Microsoft. Both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now jump into Anno 1800 Console Edition, Session: Skate Sim, and Autonauts for no extra cost.

Anno 1800 released today on Xbox Series X|S, and Ubisoft is offering the city building and management game to try for free already. Next up, Session provides a skateboarding experience focused on realism, while Autonauts is an automation-centric title where you build and program workerbots using a visual programming language.

To help keep the action going after the free-to-play promotions, Microsoft is offering discounts on some of these titles as well as their various editions and DLC:

Anno 1800 Console Edition Standard Edition $39.99 SRP (Free Play Days)

Session: Skate Sim Standard Edition at 50% off: $24.99 (Free Play Days)

Autonauts Standard Edition $19.99 SRP (Free Play Days)



This Free Play Days weekend event is running from now until Sunday, March 19, 11:59PM PDT. To jump into one of these games, check the Subscriptions tab on an Xbox console and the games should be available for play in the Free Play Days collection. Speaking of Gold benefits, don't forget about the latest Games with Gold wave that just went online with a copy of Lamentum too.