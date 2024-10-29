Highly-rated Fantastical calendar app is now available on Windows

Fantastical, a multiple award-winning calendar app previously available only on Mac, has just launched a version for Windows PCs. The developers behind Fantastical announced the release today, bringing popular features like the Fantastical parser, Tasks, and Mini Window support to Windows users.

Flexbits, the team behind Fantastical calendar app, wrote the following regarding the Windows app launch:

We’ve spent the last 4 years making Fantastical better than ever across Apple devices, and with version 4.0 we decided to go even bigger by finally bringing the world’s best calendar app to a Windows PC near you.

Fantastical follows a freemium model. The free version offers a modern calendar app with light and dark themes, basic event management, a mini window for viewing schedules from the system tray, various views (full-screen day, week, month, quarter, and year), task support from Todoist, Google Tasks, and an AccuWeather-powered 3-day weather forecast.

A Flexibits Premium subscription unlocks additional features, including:

Access to Fantastical on all platforms: Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Vision Pro, and Apple Watch

Integration with Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, and Microsoft Teams calls

An extended 10-day weather forecast with RealFeel and MinuteCast up-to-the-minute weather data (powered by AccuWeather)

Ability to browse and subscribe to interesting calendars (powered by SchedJoules)

Calendar sets for quickly toggling multiple calendars

Event and task templates

Fantastical Scheduling: View Openings, Proposals, and RSVP events

Synchronization of calendar sets and templates across devices

Parser autocomplete recommendations

Combining duplicate events

Invitee and availability lookups

Responding to event invitations

Default alerts

Time zone override

Favorite time zones

Push updates for Google and Exchange

Custom event colors

Hiding events without deleting them

Priority email support

You can download the Fantastical calendar app from the Microsoft Store. The app is compatible with PCs running Windows 10 version 19041.0 or higher and is fully localized in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, and Portuguese. Also, the Fantastical for Windows app is included in the existing Flexibits Premium subscription.

With its intuitive interface and comprehensive features, Fantastical provides a compelling alternative to the built-in Windows calendar app.