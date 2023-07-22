Get the Amazon Fire TV 4K Max streaming stick for its all-time lowest price

Signing up for streaming services is getting more expensive. Indeed, we have recently seen price increases for Paramount+ and Peacock. If you are looking to upgrade your streaming experience, you might want to consider getting a high-end device. Thankfully, the Amazon Fire TV 4K Max is the most powerful of the company's streaming sticks, and it's down to its lowest price ever.

At the moment, you can get the Fire TV Stick Max for only $29.99. That is a huge $25 discount from its normal $54.99 price tag. It's definitely worth it as this product should offer a lot more performance compared to the other Fire TV sticks you can get.

The 4K Max model has a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor inside. Amazon says that makes it 40 percent more powerful than the normal Amazon Fire TV 4K streaming stick. That results in faster streaming app starts and also faster and more fluid actions when you navigate through its user interface.

If you have a Wi-Fi 6 wireless router at home, the Amazon Fire TV 4K Max has its own Wi-Fi 6 antenna. That means faster download streams for a smoother video experience when you stream and watch 4K movies or TV shows. It also supports all the HDR standards like Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, along with Dolby Atmos audio support.

Of course, you can connect your Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max to your TV to access and stream both free and premium streaming services. You can use the included Alexa Voice Remote to use voice commands to launch apps, search for movies and TV shows, and more. You can also connect it to a smart home camera outside so you can see who is at your front door on your TV screen.

You can even sign up for the Amazon Luna game streaming service and, with the Luna game controller (sold separately) play high-end PC and console games with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.