Weekend PC Game Deals: Total War specials, cozy bundles, and Elder Scrolls to claim

We start things off by looking at the latest games bundle available. Humble put forth the Whimsy & Wonder collection this week, which has eight cosy games split into three tiers.

Putting down at least $5 gets you A Short Hike and Assemble with Care in the starting tier. Going up a rung to the $8 selection adds on Garden Story, Lemon Cake, and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure. The final tier costs $13, which brings along copies of Cat Café Manager, Witchy Life Story, and Here Comes Niko.

There is also the new Myst and More Redux bundle, carrying three decades worth of games from the Myst and its sister series. The collection carries Obduction, realMyst, Myst III, Myst IV: Revelation, Riven, Uru, Myst V, The Manhole, Myst, Spelunx and the Caves of Mr. Seudo, and Cosmic Osmo and the Worlds Beyond the Mackerel in the $10 starting tier.

Going up to the second and final tier will cost $20, but it adds on the 2023-released remake of Myst.

Epic Games Store's latest giveaway brought two games, and one of them is a pretty high-profile title from Microsoft's camp.

The Elder Scrolls Online delivers an MMORPG experience set in the popular Bethesda universe, letting players explore and have adventures in the fantasy world of Tamriel solo or with parties. Meanwhile, the second giveaway is for Murder by Numbers, a visual novel experience with picross puzzles to solve as part of being a detective.

The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder by Numbers giveaways will last until Thursday, July 27. Coming up next as freebies are Homeworld Remastered Collection and Severed Steel.

Free Events

With major summer promotions almost being over, the free weekend offers returning fast.

EA's latest Need for Speed entry, Unbound, is currently free-to-play. The open-world street racer offers day and night-time racing, cops to outsmart, and a brand-new graffiti-inspired highlighting graphical system. The complete game is free to try on Steam over the weekend.

Big Deals

You'll find our latest big deals list below, which has quite a few games from the ongoing Total War, Devil May Cry, and sim sales. For subscription users, EA is currently offering 30 days of EA Play membership for $1 to new and returning users via the EA App and Steam.

With everything out of the way, here's our hand-picked highlights list for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

As usual, we also have a DRM-free selection of discounted games to peruse below. Keep in mind though that the GOG store is currently having some technical issues with downloading and updating games.

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

