Weekend PC Game Deals: Total War specials, cozy bundles, and Elder Scrolls to claim

We start things off by looking at the latest games bundle available. Humble put forth the Whimsy & Wonder collection this week, which has eight cosy games split into three tiers.
Putting down at least $5 gets you A Short Hike and Assemble with Care in the starting tier. Going up a rung to the $8 selection adds on Garden Story, Lemon Cake, and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure. The final tier costs $13, which brings along copies of Cat Café Manager, Witchy Life Story, and Here Comes Niko.
There is also the new Myst and More Redux bundle, carrying three decades worth of games from the Myst and its sister series. The collection carries Obduction, realMyst, Myst III, Myst IV: Revelation, Riven, Uru, Myst V, The Manhole, Myst, Spelunx and the Caves of Mr. Seudo, and Cosmic Osmo and the Worlds Beyond the Mackerel in the $10 starting tier.
Going up to the second and final tier will cost $20, but it adds on the 2023-released remake of Myst.
Epic Games Store's latest giveaway brought two games, and one of them is a pretty high-profile title from Microsoft's camp.
The Elder Scrolls Online delivers an MMORPG experience set in the popular Bethesda universe, letting players explore and have adventures in the fantasy world of Tamriel solo or with parties. Meanwhile, the second giveaway is for Murder by Numbers, a visual novel experience with picross puzzles to solve as part of being a detective.
The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder by Numbers giveaways will last until Thursday, July 27. Coming up next as freebies are Homeworld Remastered Collection and Severed Steel.
Free Events
With major summer promotions almost being over, the free weekend offers returning fast.
EA's latest Need for Speed entry, Unbound, is currently free-to-play. The open-world street racer offers day and night-time racing, cops to outsmart, and a brand-new graffiti-inspired highlighting graphical system. The complete game is free to try on Steam over the weekend.
Big Deals
You'll find our latest big deals list below, which has quite a few games from the ongoing Total War, Devil May Cry, and sim sales. For subscription users, EA is currently offering 30 days of EA Play membership for $1 to new and returning users via the EA App and Steam.
With everything out of the way, here's our hand-picked highlights list for the weekend:
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – $25.19 on Fanatical
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – $24.99 on Steam
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – $22.49 on Steam
- Need for Speed Unbound – $20.99 on Steam
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – $20.39 on Steam
- Timberborn – $19.99 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79 on Steam
- The Wandering Village – $18.74 on Steam
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands – $17.03 on GreenManGaming
- It Takes Two – $15.99 on Steam
- Total War: ROME II - Emperor Edition – $14.99 on Steam
- Total War: ROME REMASTERED – $14.99 on Steam
- Stolen Realm – $13.99 on Steam
- art of rally – $13.74 on Steam
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – $11.99 on Steam
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister – $11.99 on Steam
- Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator – $11.87 on Steam
- A Little to the Left – $11.24 on Steam
- Total War: ATTILA – $11.24 on Steam
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines – $9.99 on Steam
- Frozenheim – $9.99 on Steam
- Manifold Garden – $9.99 on Steam
- Rain World – $9.99 on Steam
- Devil May Cry HD Collection – $9.89 on Steam
- Devil May Cry 5 – $9.89 on Steam
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – $8.99 on Steam
- Heavy Rain – $7.99 on Steam
- Death's Door – $7.99 on Steam
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – $7.49 on Steam
- DmC: Devil May Cry – $7.49 on Steam
- Mars Horizon – $6.59 on Steam
- Total War: NAPOLEON – Definitive Edition – $6.24 on Steam
- Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition – $6.24 on Steam
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – $5.99 on Steam
- ONE PIECE World Seeker – $5.99 on Steam
- Human: Fall Flat – $5.99 on Steam
- Patron – $5.99 on Steam
- Tales of Zestiria – $4.99 on Steam
- PC Building Simulator – $4.99 on Steam
- Plague Inc: Evolved – $4.49 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE – $3.99 on Steam
- Death Road to Canada – $3.74 on Steam
- Rubber Bandits – $2.99 on Steam
- Crashlands – $2.99 on Steam
- Hacknet – $1.49 on Steam
- Murder by Numbers – $0 on Epic Store
- The Elder Scrolls Online – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
As usual, we also have a DRM-free selection of discounted games to peruse below. Keep in mind though that the GOG store is currently having some technical issues with downloading and updating games.
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 on GOG
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition - $12.24 on GOG
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines - $9.99 on GOG
- Noita - $9.99 on GOG
- Descent 2 - $7.99 on GOG
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV: The Complete Edition - $7.49 on GOG
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 on GOG
- Darkest Dungeon - $7.49 on GOG
- Endzone - A World Apart - $7.49 on GOG
- Veil of Darkness - $6.69 on GOG
- Quest for Glory 1-5 - $6.49 on GOG
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis) - $4.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - $4.99 on GOG
- Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Torchlight II - $4.99 on GOG
- M.U.D.S.: Mean Ugly Dirty Sport - $4.68 on GOG
- Nitro Racers - $4.54 on GOG
- Dark Legions - $4.01 on GOG
- Star General - $4.01 on GOG
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 on GOG
- SimCity 3000 Unlimited - $2.49 on GOG
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest - $2.49 on GOG
- Master of Orion 1+2 - $2.39 on GOG
- Hotline Miami - $1.99 on GOG
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack - $1.74 on GOG
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack - $1.49 on GOG
- Theme Hospital - $1.49 on GOG
- Ultima 7 The Complete Edition - $1.37 on GOG
- Jagged Alliance 2 - $0.99 on GOG
- Downwell - $0.98 on GOG
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 on GOG
- Thief 2: The Metal Age - $0.97 on GOG
- Thief Gold - $0.97 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
