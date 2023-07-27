Homeworld Remastered Collection and Severed Steel are free on the Epic Games Store this week

A collection of two classic and revamped space-based RTS games and an indie sci-fi first-person shooter are the two free PC games you can download and keep from the Epic Games Store this week. The Homeworld Remastered Collection and Severed Steel are free from the store until 11 am Eastern time on August 3.

The Homeworld Remastered Collection has graphically enhanced versions of developer Relic Entertainment's classic games Homeworld 1 and Homeworld 2. Here are the details:

Experience the epic space strategy games that redefined the RTS genre. Control your fleet and build an armada across more than 30 single-player missions. Choose unit types, fleet formations and flight tactics for each strategic situation. Utilize advanced research to construct ships ranging from light fighters to huge carriers and everything in between. The Homeworld games have been painstakingly re-mastered with key members of the original development team and taking critical influence and assistance from the passionate fan community. The Homeworld Remastered Collection introduces Relic Entertainment’s acclaimed space strategy games Homeworld and Homeworld 2 to modern players and operating systems using the newest sophisticated graphics rendering technology, plus a fully remastered score and new, high fidelity voice recordings by the original actors.

In addition to the remastered versions, the collection also has the original versions of Homeworld 1 and Homeworld 2, which can now be run on modern PC operating systems. Finally, the collection has the Homeworld Remastered Multiplayer Beta, which contains the multiplayer content from both games, and support for up to 8 players online. There's also crossplay support between Epic Games Store and Steam players.

Developer Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing are currently working on Homeworld 3. After a couple of delays, that game is due for release in February 2024.

The other free game on the Epic Games Store this week is Severed Steel. This is a sci-fi first-person shooter from developer Greylock Studio and publisher Digerati. Here are the details:

Severed Steel is a single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It's you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down.

The game also includes a level editor that allows users to make their own levels and share them with other players.