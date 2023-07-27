Poe chatbot adds support for several Meta Llama 2 models

Poe, a chatbot platform that lets you interact with many different generative AI models, has now added support for several Llama 2 models. The available models are Llama-2-70b, Llama-2-13b, and Llama-2-7b; the first is recommended over the others by Poe as it ‘provides the highest quality responses’.

In a follow-up Tweet, Poe said that it believes it’s the only consumer product where you can use Llama on native iOS or Android apps, file uploading or sharing and continuing conversations. Some brief testing of the file uploading feature with Llama threw up ‘Unable to reach Poe.’ error messages but this could be an isolated incident.

We are excited to add three new bots based on Llama 2: Llama-2-70b, Llama-2-13b, and Llama-2-7b. Our recommendation is to use 70b, as it provides the highest quality responses. It is significantly better than the 7b and 13b models that many people have been testing the last week. pic.twitter.com/dBruURBRsu — Poe (@poe_platform) July 27, 2023

For those not keeping up with the countless large language models (LLMs) being released, Llama 2 is a model published by Meta under a permissive license. It has been trained on more data than Llama 1, has an improved architecture, and provides safer and higher-quality results.

Unlike ChatGPT or Google Bard, Poe doesn’t make its own language models but instead gives users access to a range of already existing ones. Its official bots include Llama 2, Google PaLM 2, GPT-4, GPT-3.5 Turbo, Claude 1.3, and Claude 2.

It also has a bot called Assistant which is the default one and is based on GPT 3.5 Turbo. Aside from the official bots, there are also third-party bots that users have made to fulfil a specific task using an in-built prompt.

We believe Poe is currently the only consumer product where you can use Llama with native iOS or Android apps, file uploading, or sharing and continuing conversations. You can find the bots at https://t.co/mamWJr7Fca , https://t.co/PAIsZ77PG0 , and https://t.co/NqTpi1R4qk. — Poe (@poe_platform) July 27, 2023

Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs was questioned over Llama 2’s permissive license and asked whether access to the code could be dangerous. He said that generative AI is pretty stupid and said Llama 2 couldn’t even generate images, let alone ‘build a bioweapon.’

If you want to try out Llama 2 on Poe, you can do so now. Unlike Claude and GPT-4, there are no limits included with the Llama 2 bot so chat away for as long as you want.