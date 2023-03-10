Meta is taking on Twitter by developing a decentralised, Mastodon-like app

Meta is reportedly working on a standalone text-based content app, similar to Twitter, that will support the decentralised social networking protocol 'ActivityPub'. This protocol is also used by Mastodon, a Twitter rival that saw a surge in signups during the recent Twitter-Elon Musk controversy.

In a statement, a Meta spokesperson confirmed the company's plans:

"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests."

Back in December, Instagram introduced a new feature called Notes that allows users to share short posts of up to 60 characters using text and emojis. According to The New York Times, the company has considered turning this feature into a Twitter competitor.

The new app, codenamed P92, will allow users to broadcast posts to people on other servers, with plans to add the ability to follow and view content from people on other servers later. The app will feature tappable links in posts with previews, user bios, usernames, verification badges, and shareable images and videos. The app will also include followers and likes, with commenting and messaging features planned for future versions.

The P92 team is planning to use the "fork" approach with the MVP, allowing users to sign up and log in using their Instagram details. The app will be offered under Instagram's existing privacy policy, with a supplemental policy specific to the app. According to a product brief seen by Moneycontrol, P92 users will be notified of the cross-app data sharing and asked to agree to the terms when signing up.

The P92 team aims to use Instagram data for analytics, product improvement, and ranking on P92, with plans to build the terms of service in a way that presents P92 to Instagram users who haven't signed up for it.

Source: MoneyControl