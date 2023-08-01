Intel releases a new Wi-Fi driver for Windows 10 and 11 with fixes and speed improvements

Intel is rolling out a new Wi-Fi driver for computers with various Intel Wireless adapters. Version 22.230.0 fixes unstable speeds, resolves connection dropouts, and patches other issues from previous releases.

What is new in Intel PROSet/Wireless Software 22.240.0?

Key issues fixed and changes: Package Version 22.240.0 Windows 10 and 11 | RX Link speed is not stable and wireless dock APP sometimes show "weak connection."

Windows 10 and 11 | Beamformee report with VHT may cause fatal error resulting in yellow bang.

Windows 10 and 11 | QoS with P2P connection may cause disconnect.

Windows 10 and 11 | This software release version 22.240.0 has been updated to include functional updates. There may be other minor issues addressed which will impact performance, stability, or vendor specific functionality not listed above. Users should update to the latest version.

Intel's latest Wi-Fi driver is compatible with the following wireless adapters:

Intel Wireless Adapter Driver Version Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+) Windows 10 64-bit only

Windows 11 64-bit only 22.240.0.6 Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+) Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+) Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX203 Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX101 Intel® Wireless-AC 9560 Intel® Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462 Intel® Wireless-AC 9260 Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit 19.51.47.1 Windows 10 32-bit 19.51.40.1 Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165 Intel® Wireless 7265 Family (Rev.D)

As a reminder, Intel does not provide active support for 32-bit Windows 10. PCs with this operating system only receive updates with fixes for potential security vulnerabilities (the current driver version 19.51.40.1 from package 22.160.0, released in August 2022). You may also note that some wireless adapters are no longer included in the supported hardware list. In version 22.220.0, Intel removed compatibility with the AC 8260 and AC 8265 adapters.

You can download Intel's latest PROSet/Wireless Software driver from the official website. Full release notes are available via this link (PDF).

Thank you, Aryeh Goretsky, for the tip!