Intel releases new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drvers for Windows 11 to fix connectivity loss issues

Intel has released new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers for compatible computers running 64-bit Windows 10 and 11. The latest Wi-Fi driver resolves network connectivity losses in specific scenarios, and the Bluetooth driver fixes problems with certain Bluetooth mice.

What is new in Intel PROSet/Wireless Software 22.250.1?

The official changelog mentions the following:

In certain cases, network connectivity loss (Windows System Event ID 5002 and 5005) might occur after 802.1x re-authentication.

Capability to operate P2P on DFS channel with concurrent AP operation. This software release version 22.250.1 has been updated to include functional updates. There may be other minor issues addressed which will impact performance, stability, or vendor specific functionality not listed above. Users should update to the latest version.

Driver 22.250.1 is available for the following wireless adapters:

Intel Wireless Adapter Driver Version Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+) Windows 10 64-bit only

Windows 11 64-bit only 22.250.1.2 Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+) Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+) Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX203 Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX101 Intel® Wireless-AC 9560 Intel® Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462 Intel® Wireless-AC 9260 Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit 19.51.48.1 Windows 10 32-bit 19.51.40.1 Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165 Intel® Wireless 7265 Family (Rev.D)

Although the compatibility table mentions 32-bit Windows 10, it only receives updates with fixes for security vulnerabilities. Intel no longer releases new features or substantial changes for 32-bit Windows 10 versions.

You can download Intel PROSet/Wireless Software 22.250.1 from the official website (the release date is not updated yet). Full release notes are available here (PDF).

What is new in Intel Wireless Bluetooth 22.250.0?

The update resolves two issues:

With some classic Bluetooth® mice being used along with streaming media on Bluetooth® earphones it has been observed that the mouse pointer drifts randomly; mostly when connected to 2.4 Ghz network band.

Improvements to connectivity with some Bluetooth® devices in certain scenarios.

Intel® Wireless Bluetooth® 22.250.0 driver has been updated to include functional updates. Users should update to the latest version.

Intel Wireless Bluetooth 22.250.0 driver is available for the following adapters:

Intel Wireless Adapter Driver Version Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX411 Windows 10 64-bit only

Windows 11 64-bit only 22.250.0.2 Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210 Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX203 Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX101 Intel® Wireless-AC 9560 Intel® Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462 Intel® Wireless-AC 9260 Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit 20.100.10.11 Windows 10 32-bit 20.100.9.8 Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165 Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265

You can download Intel's latest Bluetooth driver from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).