New Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers fix BSOD and streaming glitches on Windows 11 and 10

If you have been experiencing issues with streaming video over Wi-Fi from your computer, the latest driver from Intel is here to save the day. Intel has released new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers to resolve various bugs and fix an issue causing blue screens of death (BSOD) on systems with Windows 10 and 11.

What is new in Intel Wi-Fi driver 22.190.0?

Here are the key Wi-Fi-related bugs Intel Wi-Fi 22.190.0 fixes:

Windows 11 : On some systems, video glitches may be observed while using wireless display to screen projecting on 802.11ax mode.

: On some systems, video glitches may be observed while using wireless display to screen projecting on 802.11ax mode. Windows 11 and 10 : Some systems might experience degraded downlink throughput performance on 160 MHz channels.

: Some systems might experience degraded downlink throughput performance on 160 MHz channels. Windows 11 and 10: There may be other minor issues addressed which will impact performance, stability, or vendor specific functionality not listed above. Users should update to the latest version.

Intel Wi-Fi driver 22.190.0 is available for 64-bit Windows 10 and 11. The company no longer releases drivers for Windows 7, 8.1, and 32-bit Windows 10. The latter only receives updates to address security vulnerabilities.

You can download the latest Intel Wi-Fi driver from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).

What is new in Intel Bluetooth driver 22.190.0?

In some systems, with a simultaneous Bluetooth® connection and streaming with Wi-Fi, a BSOD may be rarely observed after a system restart.

Intel® Wireless Bluetooth® 22.190.0 driver has been updated to include functional updates. Users should update to the latest version.

Intel Bluetooth driver 22.190.0 is available for download from the official website. You can find full release notes here (PDF).