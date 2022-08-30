Intel releases Wi-Fi drivers optimized for Windows 11 22H2

Intel has released a new driver set for several wireless adapters. The main highlight of the update is official support for the upcoming Windows 11 22H2 update (also known as 2022 Update), plus several fixes for known issues.

Intel Wi-Fi driver version 22.160.0 is now available from the official website. The latest release supports Windows 10 and 11 (no Windows 7 and 8 support since version 21.50.1) on systems with the following Intel Wireless Adapters: Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6, 9000, 8000, and 7000. Here is the changelog:

Driver package 22.160.0 has been validated to support Microsoft Windows 11 22H2. Fixed bugs: Throughput performance occurs after resuming from hibernate when using Intel® Wi-Fi 6 wireless adapters.

When using a PC with an Intel® Wi-Fi 6 wireless adapter in hotspot mode, some Android devices might experience degraded downlink throughput performance.

When roaming from a 2.4 GHz network to a 5 GHz network with a different SSID, the PC may fail to obtain an IP address.

For now, only the Wi-Fi driver has received Windows 11 22H2 support, but you can expect Intel to provide the same treatment for its Bluetooth driver.

Intel is not the only company preparing its drivers for the Windows 11 22H2 update (rumored to arrive on September 20). AMD recently released a new chipset driver optimized for the latest operating system from Microsoft too.