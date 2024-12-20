Intel releases new graphics driver with fixes for new Arc B-Series graphics cards

Intel's new Arc B-Series graphics cards recently took the entry-level GPU segment by storm by offering great performance at an affordable price. Now, if you are one of the early Arc B-Series adopters, you can download the latest graphics driver that contains fixes for various games, such as The Crew Motorfest, Saleco, Elden Ring, Homeworld 3, and F1 24.

Here is what was fixed:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: The Crew Motorfest (VK) may exhibit flickering corruptions in certain scenes.

Saleco (VK) may experience application crash during game launch.

Elden Ring (DX12) may exhibit stuttering during gameplay in certain scenes.

Homeworld 3 (DX12) may experience application crash during game launch.

F1 24 (DX12) may exhibit stuttering during gameplay with ray tracing quality set to high. Game may exhibit corruptions during night scenes.



Here is the list of known issues:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: F1 24 (DX12) with XeSS FG may exhibit certain corruptions and applications crashes o Application may crash when dynamically changing XeSS FG settings during gameplay. Recommendation is to toggle XeSS FG settings in the game menu before starting a race. “Alt + Enter” shortcut may change the display mode to fullscreen exclusive, which is not supported in XeSS 2 and may cause the game to crash.

Skull and Bones (DX12) may experience an application crash while launching gameplay.

MLPerf may exhibit intermittent errors when running on multi-GPU system configurations. It is recommended to disable integrated GPU as a workaround.

Topaz Labs Photo AI may exhibit corruptions with certain image enhancement operations.

Magix Vegas Pro may exhibit corruptions when using style transfer feature.

Dassault Systèmes CATIA may experience an application crash when using HQAO option.

Certain capture cards may exhibit visual artifacts in some scenarios.

Adobe Lightroom Classic may experience lower than expected performance. Workaround is to set recommended preferences in the application Under Edit, Preferences, Performance options, choose Graphics Processor as “Custom” Select “Use GPU for Display”, “Use GPU for Image Processing” and “Use GPU for Export” options.

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios.

Topaz Video AI may experience corruption when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III (DX12) may experience flickering during gameplay. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience issues while rendering certain OpenVino test scenarios.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors intermittently while rendering certain AI/ML scenarios.

Topaz Video AI may experience corruption when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit black shadow corruption in certain scenes during gameplay.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (DX12) may experience crash during gameplay with frame generation enabled.

The driver is available for PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 with the following graphics cards and processors:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Arc B-Series (Battlemage)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download Intel 32.0.101.6325 WHQL and 32.0.101.6253 Non-WHQL from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).