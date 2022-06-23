Intel XTU 7.8.0.21 brings overclocking to Windows 11 22H2, adds Raptor Lake support

Intel has released the latest version 7.8.0.21 of its Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) . The tool allows tweaking of Intel processors like overclocking or undervolting. The major highlight of the latest release is support for Windows 11 version 22H2 or Sun Valley 2 (SV2). While we are on the topic of Windows 11 22H2 support, you can check your system's compatibility via this Registry trick.

Meanwhile, support for 7th Gen Kaby Lake chips has been removed though it wouldn't have mattered much since Windows 11 does not officially support most of the Kaby Lake lineup.

In terms of feature addition, the new XTU version has optimizations related to Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) for future platforms, likely indicating 13th Gen Raptor Lake support. The full changelog for XTU 7.8.0.21 is given below:

Changes Future Platform(s) Support: Added per-core OC TVB support Added package OC TVB support Added Efficient TVB support

Future Platform(s) Support: Undervolt protection, Core Isolation Memory Integrity, Virtual Machine State, and Hyper-V state detection and notification updates

Dynamic Intel Speed Optimizer feature optimization

Support for Windows 11 22H2 SV2

Removed support for Kabylake platforms Known Issue(s): In certain system configurations, Core Isolation Memory Integrity, Hyper-V, and Virtual Machine State are incompatible with XTU. In these cases, XTU is unable to function when these features are enabled.

You can download XTU 7.8.0.21 on Intel's official website here.