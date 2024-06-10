iPad finally gets a native Calculator app with iPadOS 18

In addition to iOS 18 for iPhones, Apple today unveiled the next version of its tablet-focused operating system, iPadOS. It is now available for developers to try ahead of a public beta in July and the global rollout somewhere this fall.

With iPadOS 18, Apple's tablets are getting some seriously groundbreaking stuff: a native calculator app. iPad users have been asking the company to make a calculator app for the iPad, and Apple is finally delivering its promise in the form of an AI-powered (that stands for Apple Intelligence, not Artificial Intelligence) calculator.

Besides serving as a regular math-solving tool (there are basic and scientific views), the Calculator app in iPadOS 18 has some interesting tricks up its sleeve. The so-called Math Notes let you type or write mathematical expressions, formulas, and equations and get them instantly solved using your own handwriting. You can also insert graphics, adjust values, and see the results in real-time.

Apple has also updated handwriting in iPadOS 18. Smart Script makes it much easier to read and edit handwritten scripts similar to regularly typed text. Add spaces, scratch out sentences, and even paste text using your custom handwriting. Typed text now supports collapsed sections, colorful formatting, and more.

There is a new floating navigation bar above your apps, and it morphs into a sidebar whenever necessary. This gives more screen space to your content while providing easier and more intuitive navigation.

Other changes in iPadOS 18 include the same personalization features as in iOS 18. App icons are now colorable, and they support dark mode. You can place icons and widgets anywhere on the screen for more flexibility, and the Control Center supports resizable buttons and dedicated spaces for various tasks. There are also the same improvements in iMessage, Apple Intelligence, and ChatGPT integration.

iPadOS supports iPad mini 5 and newer, iPad 7 and newer, iPad Air 3 and newer, the first-gen iPad Pro 11-inch, and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd gen and more recent models. You can learn more about iPadOS 18 on the official Apple website.