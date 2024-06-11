Here are the iPads that can upgrade to iPadOS 18

On June 10, 2024, at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in Cupertino, Apple announced iPadOS 18, the next version of its operating system for tablets. iPadOS 18 shares a lot of features with iOS 18 (check out its list of supported devices here and the official wallpapers here), but there are also new and exclusive to iPad things, like the brand-new Calculator app (no joke), significant upgrades to handwriting with Apple Pencil, remote control, and more.

Developers and users can already install the first beta version of iPadOS 18, assuming they have one of the following iPads that support the latest operating system:

iPad iPad mini iPad Air iPad Pro (11 and 12.9-inch) iPad 7th Gen

iPad 8th Gen

iPad 9th Gen

iPad 10th Gen iPad mini 5

iPad mini 6 iPad Air 3

iPad Air 4

iPad Air 5 (M1)

11-inch iPad Air 6 (M2)

12.9-inch iPad Air 6 (M2) iPad Pro 2018 (A12X)

iPad Pro 2020 (A12Z)

iPad Pro 2021 (M1)

iPad Pro 2022 (M2)

iPad Pro 2024 (M4)

Some users will not find their iPads in the list of supported devices. Unlike macOS Sequoia, which only dropped one Mac model (the 2018 MacBook Air Retina), iPadOS 18 ditched quite a few tablets, leaving their owners forever stuck with iPadOS 17:

iPad 6th generation (2018)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation (the 2017 with the A10X chip and the Home button)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (the 2017 model with the A10X chip and the Home button)

The first public beta of iPadOS 18 will be available in July 2024. As usual, the final release is expected this fall, alongside the release of the upcoming iPhone 16 Series. You can learn more about iPadOS 18 and its capabilities and compatibility in a blog post on the official Apple website.

Are you getting iPadOS 18?