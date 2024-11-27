ISPs claim their ‘excellent customer service' makes regulation unnecessary

In response to a recent FCC review, ISPs argued that their customer service is already top-notch and any new regulations are unnecessary. They claim fierce market competition pushes providers to maintain excellent service to keep customers. NCTA, representing cable operators, stated that providing great customer service is a “competitive necessity” and that micromanaging this with new rules is unnecessary. USTelecom, advocating for telcos like AT&T and Verizon, echoed this sentiment, claiming providers must offer both quality broadband and customer service to avoid losing customers.

However, many customers experience poor service despite these claims. For example, Xfinity users have complained about unexpected price hikes, poor customer support, and frustrating automated systems, pointing to a clear gap between what ISPs claim and the reality of their service. In 2015, a reporter even called the 92-year-old mother of Comcast's CEO, Brian Roberts, after hearing from customers who had waited over six weeks for installation services.

The incoming FCC leadership under Brendan Carr, likely to favor deregulation, might be more sympathetic to these ISPs. Carr has voiced opposition to increased regulation, arguing market competition should drive improvements. This could mean fewer regulations, which lobby groups like NCTA believe would allow them to focus on providing better services without added burdens.

The FCC and U.S. telecommunication companies have had their fair share of clashes over regulations and consumer protections, with one of the biggest being the 2015 net neutrality fight when the FCC introduced rules to stop ISPs from blocking or slowing down content. Verizon and Comcast fought these rules, saying they'd hurt innovation and slow broadband investment.

Before that, in the late '90s and early 2000s, the FCC passed the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA), which made telecoms help law enforcement track communications. This raised privacy concerns, especially around location-tracking data.

The push for no new regulations comes at a time when many users are frustrated by their experiences with ISPs. The FCC’s next steps could either address these issues or give ISPs a free pass under the incoming administration's hands-off approach.

Source: Ars Technica