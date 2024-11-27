Word on the Web gets improved line numbering

Microsoft announced new improvements for Word on the Web, the free online version of its popular text processor. With the latest update, Word on the Web received more options to control line numbering, matching what is currently available in desktop Word applications.

For those unfamiliar, line numbering in Microsoft Word tracks the number of each text line and adds incrementing numbers to the margin of each document page. This might not sound like the most commonly used feature, but it is used in various scenarios where precise referencing is required, such as legal documents, academic papers, technical manuals, screenplays, collaborative documents, and more.

Now, when switching from desktop apps to the web-based version, Word users will get the same experience with the ability to toggle line numbering, select the start number and the space between the numbers, adjust the increment number, and specify what happens when you switch to the next page.

You can access the new line numbering options by navigating to the Layout tab and clicking the "Line Numbers" drop-down list. If the necessary option is not available, click "Line Numbering Options" to specify custom settings.

The official announcement post states that the updated line numbering experience is now available to all Word for the Web users, not only Microsoft 365 Insiders. The company also asks users to share their thoughts about the feature by clicking Help > Feedback.

By the way, if you heard reports about Word and other Office apps sniffing your document data to train Microsoft's AI models, do not worry - those reports are false. Microsoft clarified that the falsely accused "online experiences" feature is not sending data to Microsoft, and it is only there to make sure you have access to capabilities that require an active internet connection, such as co-authoring, weather in calendars, and more.