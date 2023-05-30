June Games with Gold brings Adios and The Vale: Shadow of the Crown to claim on Xbox

Microsoft's Games with Gold program offers two bonus games to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold membership holders as an additional benefit. With June almost here, the company today announced what Games with Gold titles are incoming to subscribers in the coming month.

The bi-monthly drop starts with a copy of Adios first, a narrative-focused adventure, which is followed by the unique audio-based action adventure The Vale: Shadow of the Crown after. Both are Xbox One titles, but thanks to the Xbox Series X|S consoles' backward compatibility support, the games are also playable natively on the modern hardware after claiming.

The newly announced June 2023 Games with Gold lineup can be seen below alongside their availability dates:

Adios: Available June 1 to 30

Adios is a cinematic first-person game about sticking to a complicated decision. You're a pig farmer in Kansas. It's October. Cold, crisp mornings are the norm, and you have decided that you're no longer okay with letting the mob use your pigs to dispose of bodies. When your old friend - a hitman - arrives with his assistant to deliver another body, you finally screw up the courage to tell them that you're done.

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown: Available June 16 to July 15

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is a story driven, action-adventure that utilizes the full potential of 3D audio and haptic controller feedback to deliver visceral gameplay that shatters the barrier between player and character. As an audio based game, The Vale sets out to breathe new life into medieval combat and provide a truly novel experience for visually impaired and sighted gamers alike.

Don't forget about the two Games with Gold June titles that are still a part of the promotion too. The classic sci-fi racing entry Star Wars Episode I Racer is slated to leave the program tomorrow, May 31, to let Adios take its place. Meanwhile, the indie puzzle platformer Hoa will be available until June 15, which is when The Vale will replace it.