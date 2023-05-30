Deal: Many Crucial internal SSDs are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon

Memorial Day is over here in the US, but you can still find some deep discounts on some PC hardware upgrades and accessories. If you are looking to expand your PC's storage with some internal SSDs, Crucial currently has some of its models on sale at Amazon at or near their lowest price.

That includes the Crucial P3 Plus 2TB PCIe Gen4 internal SSD. It has read and write speeds of up to 5000MB/second and is rated to last over 1.5 million hours. It's currently on sale at Amazon for just $104.99, which is $85 off its normal MSRP of $189.99. You can also get the 4TB version for $229.99, which is very close to the lowest price it has been since it launched, and $170 off its launch MSRP of $399.99.

Here are some more Crucial internal SSDs with big discounts right now at Amazon:

