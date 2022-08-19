Just Die Already, Outriders, and The Elder Scrolls Online arrive on Free Play Days

If you enjoy playing free games at Microsoft’s expense, be sure to switch on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console and play Just Die Already, Outriders, and The Elder Scrolls Online this weekend. The first two titles are available until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PDT while the latter title is available until Monday at 6:59 a.m. PDT, which is quite unusual.

While the games are free to play, you can also buy them with a discount during the period too. The discounts range from 35% off to 70% off. The deals are as follows:

Just Die Already

Standard Edition $14.99 (Free Play Days)

Outriders

The Elder Scrolls Online

To begin playing the games, you’ll need Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Switch on your console and go to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and go to the Gold member area. You should see the Free Play Days collection where you can download the titles.