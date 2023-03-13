Latest Edge 111 stable gets Copilot, IE mode clearer, Microsoft 365 Edge Tab page changes

Microsoft has released the latest stable version of Edge. The new version, 111.0.1661.41, brings new Edge Sidebar features which is powered by Edge Copilot, and features enhanced visibility and new hover functionality. Alongside the sidebar improvements, the new release also brings a new Microsoft Feed to the New Edge Tab page, policy to clear IE Mode data, and more.

The full changelog is given below:

A New Microsoft Edge Sidebar. In this release, the Sidebar introduces several new features and improvements aimed at enhancing productivity, convenience, and the user experience. Here are some of the highlights: The New Discover: Edge Copilot is a powerful tool that helps users boost their productivity and efficiency. It provides intelligent suggestions and insights based on the context of the web page and the user's goals. As the new Bing icon in the Toolbar, Edge Copilot helps users compose better emails, search the web faster, learn new skills, all done more conveniently.

Edge Copilot is a powerful tool that helps users boost their productivity and efficiency. It provides intelligent suggestions and insights based on the context of the web page and the user's goals. As the new Bing icon in the Toolbar, Edge Copilot helps users compose better emails, search the web faster, learn new skills, all done more conveniently. Enhanced Sidebar Visibility: With the new Auto-Hide functionality, a user can maximize the productivity and convenience of the sidebar without sacrificing valuable screen space. The Edge Sidebar can be hidden when a user isn't using it and it only reappears when a user needs it.

With the new Auto-Hide functionality, a user can maximize the productivity and convenience of the sidebar without sacrificing valuable screen space. The Edge Sidebar can be hidden when a user isn't using it and it only reappears when a user needs it. Evolved Sidebar Interaction: The new Hover functionality lets users open the Sidebar by hovering on the Bing icon in the Toolbar. This enhances user productivity and convenience by providing a seamless and intuitive way to access their most used tools. Admins retain the ability to control and customize the Sidebar and its experiences, as needed by using the following settings: If admins enable the Sidebar, users will have access to the Sidebar and Edge Copilot experience. The Sidebar will show at all times in the browser frame. Clicking on the Bing icon in the Toolbar will invoke the new Discover experience.

If admins choose the 'not configured' setting, users will have access to the Sidebar and Edge Copilot experience. Unlike when the Sidebar is 'enabled', their users will have the ability to always-show or auto-hide the Sidebar.

If admins disable the Sidebar, Discover and the Sidebar will be inaccessible for their users. Note: In this release, Admins do not have the ability to disable Discover and keep the Sidebar. Additional customization options for the sidebar toolbar button are planned in future versions of Microsoft Edge. For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Privacy Statement (Search, Microsoft Edge, and artificial intelligence). Microsoft Feed on Microsoft 365 Edge New Tab Page. We're rolling out a new experience to the Microsoft 365 tab of the Edge Enterprise New Tab Page. This experience will feature a new layout that centers on a larger version of the Microsoft Feed, featuring more productivity content, and moves the productivity cards including Important Emails, Recent SharePoint sites, Upcoming events, and To Do to the right-hand side of the Microsoft 365 tab.

Enhanced security mode improvements. Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for macOS x64 and Linux x64. More cross-platform (ARM64) support is expected in the future. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge.

New policy to clear IE mode data on browser exit. The InternetExplorerModeClearDataOnExitEnabled policy controls whether browsing history is deleted from Internet Explorer and Internet Explorer mode every time Microsoft Edge is closed. Users can also configure this setting in the 'Clear browsing data for Internet Explorer' option in the Privacy, search, and services menu of Settings (edge://settings/privacy). Policy updates New policies InternetExplorerModeClearDataOnExitEnabled - Clear history for IE and IE mode every time you exit

MouseGestureEnabled - Mouse Gesture Enabled

PrintPreviewStickySettings - Configure the sticky print preview settings

You can find the official release notes here.