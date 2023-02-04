Edge Dev 111.0.1660.0 is out with improved Workspaces and bugfixes

Microsoft Edge developers enter the weekend with another feature update for insiders in the Dev Channel. Version 111.0.1660.0 is now available with improvements for Workspaces and multiple reliability enhancements.

What is new in Edge Dev 111.0.1660.0?

New features:

Added Move All Tabs to New Workspace option. Enterprise: New policy: (Note: Updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have occurred yet) Added Automatic HTTPS policy.



Reliability improvements:

Fixed browser crash when copying or pasting text in the search bar.

Fixed browser crash related to WebAuthn Conditional Mediation request.

Fixed browser crash related to Sidebar.

Fixed browser crash when opening Outlook Sidebar. iOS: Fixed browser crash when opening Favorites, Collection, or History.

Fixed browser crash when visiting the account settings page. Android: Fixed browser crash when opening the download page.

Other changes:

Fixed the blank Appearance setting page.

Fixed scrolling issues on the Share Workspace dialog.

Fixed the Follow button in the address bar not displaying in certain scenarios. Android: Fixed unable to close the keyboard when using the search bar. WebView2: Permission Management API has now been promoted from the experimental stage to public.

ScriptLocale API has now been promoted from the experimental stage to public.

SharedBuffer API has now been promoted from the experimental stage to public.

Fixed the black screen issue in certain scenarios. Enterprise: Fixed print margin settings from resetting back to the default value when using the PrintPreviewStickySettings policy.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev for Windows (only 10 and 11), macOS, and Linux from the official website. The version for Android is available from the Google Play Store. Microsoft plans to release Edge 111 to all customers on the week of March 9, 2023.