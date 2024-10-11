Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered announced, coming to PC and consoles in early 2025

A year ago, Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics unveiled Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, a collection that would let fans of the long-running franchise jump into the adventures that started it all with a fresh coat of paint. Now, it's time for Lara Croft's later exploits to get the same treatment. Announced today, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is releasing on February 14, 2025, and it's touting improved visuals, modernized controls, and more.

The collection features Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. Just like the last remaster bundle, the titles feature a graphics toggle to switch between classic and modern styles on the fly, with the latter option bringing updates to environments, characters, and artifacts.

The same is available for controlling Lara, with the classic "tank-style" and modernized control options being a part of the package.

A photomode with poses for Lara, boss health bars, achievements across all platforms, and other quality-of-life updates are being implemented too.

Here's a quick rundown of each game and storyline:

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (1999) Lara Croft uncovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecy—one that plunges mankind into darkness. Pursued at every turn by her arch-rival, the unscrupulous archaeologist Werner Von Croy, Lara embarks on a journey of discovery across Egypt, where she must overcome the most ingenious puzzles and infernal traps ever devised while facing terrifying evil from beyond the grave. Tomb Raider: Chronicles (2000) Following the events of The Last Revelation, Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past. Travel back and experience Lara’s untold adventures, introducing new gameplay mechanics like stealth and tightrope balancing! Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness (2003) Accused of murder, Lara becomes a fugitive on the run, uncovering a sinister conspiracy involving alchemical experiments and the search for ancient artifacts. It’s up to Lara to stop this unholy alliance from unleashing its incredible powers on the world.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered's pre-orders are now live for $29.99 ahead of the February 14 release date. The pack is coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch consoles.