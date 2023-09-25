LG Gram Fold is the latest Windows 11 foldable laptop, and it's also very expensive

Just days after the HP Spectre Foldable PC was announced, LG has revealed plans to launch its own foldable laptop. It's called the LG Gram Fold, and like the HP product, it will be available for a pretty high price tag.

LG's press release (translated) states that the Windows 11-based device is a 17-inch QXGA+ 1,920 × 2,560 OLED touchscreen tablet with a 4:3 screen ratio. However, it can be folded into a 12-inch laptop, and the hinge can handle up to 30,000 folds.

The LG Gram Fold's listing on the company's Korean website offers more hardware info. It will have the 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor inside, 16GB of RAM, 512GB storage, a 72Wh battery, and three speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

LG's laptop with a foldable display comes with a detachable keyboard, mouse, andstylus. The thickest part of the deviceis 9.4 mm when unfolded, and it weighs 1,250 grams without the keyboard.

The LG Gram Fold is currently only being sold in limited quantities in the company's home base of South Korea at LG Electronics Best Shops for 4.99 million won ($3,728.75).

However, the press release claimsthat the first 200 people who buy the LG Gram Foldwill be able to get it for 3.99 million won ($2,233.29). That includes some extras, such asone year of Microsoft 365.

Much like the HP Spectre Foldable, the LG Gram Fold is a first-generation device and, as such, has a lot of limitations, not to mention a steep price tag. It will likely be a while before a laptop with a foldable displaycomes close to the prices for standard Windows laptops.