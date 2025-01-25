Meta AI now offers a document editor to help with your writing

If you're in a country with access to Meta AI, you can now head over to the web client and start writing AI-assisted documents. When you open a blank document, you get a canvas to write on, a few options such as bold, italic, rewrite, and imagine, and a sidebar where you can chat with Meta's Llama 3.2 to make amendments to your document.

It's not clear when this tool became available on Meta AI. Still, there doesn't seem to be an announcement from Meta about it other than an announcement on the Meta AI homepage saying that the feature is now available in beta. The help pages for the feature appeared six weeks ago, but there doesn't appear to be any news coverage about it.

Aside from text, you can use Meta AI's imagine feature to create images that you can insert into your document. When you finish a document, you have the option to save it for later, copy it to the clipboard, or print it directly. There doesn't seem to be an option to download the file in a popular format like DOCX.

Aside from issuing instructions in the chat to make changes to the document, another new concept for anyone coming from traditional editors is the versioning feature. Above the document, you can see a version number, such as v1, v2, etc., that iterates whenever AI makes a change to the document. This is helpful because if you do not like the change, you can always jump to a previous version using the back arrow, or you can go forward versions with the forward arrow.

One of the main concerns about generative AI since its inception is that it will be used by students to cheat on their homework by having them write essays. In our testing, the writing generated by AI in the document editor was all detected as AI. So, if you are thinking about using this for your homework, be sure to use the rewrite feature exceedingly sparingly so that you don't get flagged for cheating. Another way you could use this tool is to fix any spelling mistakes or grammatical errors; using it in this capacity shouldn't cause any issues.