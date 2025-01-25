Windows 11 is getting a quirky new way to share files

The recently released Windows 11 build 22635.4805 from the Beta Channel has some interesting stuff inside it. In addition to the officially announced features like Snap improvements and the gamepad keyboard, enthusiasts discovered that Microsoft is working on a rather unconventional new method to share files.

@phantomofearth shared the discovery on X, showcasing how Windows 11 build 22635.4805 lets you share files to various applications by simply dragging objects to the top edge of the screen. Then, Windows will show a tray with apps like Outlook, Phone Link, and more, allowing you to drop the file for some quick sharing. Note that this change does not clash with Snap Layots, which only work when you drag a window, not files.

Microsoft is experimenting with a new file sharing UI in Windows 11: the "Drag Tray". When dragging a file, the tray shows up at the top of the screen with a drag here to share hint and lists a few apps. Has a more options button to open the share sheet. (hidden, Beta 22635.4805) pic.twitter.com/LXpkTwKZu2 — phantomofearth ⛄ (@phantomofearth) January 24, 2025

Microsoft has not announced the new sharing experience, but you can still try it if you are on build 22635.4805. Here is how to do it:

Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Launch Command Prompt as Administrator and navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:45624564,53397005,48433719 and press Enter. Restart your computer.

What do you think about the new way to share files in Windows 11? Do you like the implementation? Share your thoughts in the comments.