Meta starts implementing 'Community Notes' on Threads

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced earlier this year that the company is working on replacing third-party fact checks with a "Community Notes" feature for Facebook and Instagram. While the official rollout is still a few months away, the social media giant has already started implementing it, with the first elements of the "Community Notes" feature available on Threads.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and Threads, developer and app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi gave evidence that Meta has started testing the "Community Notes" feature on Threads. The "Community Notes" is a hidden feature on Threads for iPhone. Notably, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads have also added dedicated overview or support pages for the feature on their respective Help websites.

As you likely already know, #Meta is working on Community Notes, and they've started implementing it on #Threads 👀



ℹ️ Your note is anonymous and it may get published on the post if it's rated helpful pic.twitter.com/WjdFDs2WzJ — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 13, 2025

The help site explains how the feature works. It states "If you see a post that might be inaccurate or confusing, you can write a note with background info, a tip, or an insight people might find useful. Your note may get published on the post if it’s rated helpful."

According to the screenshot shared by Paluzzi of the help website, there is a "Join waitlist" button as well, which is likely meant to let interested users join the Community Notes program waitlist.

Meta explains the Community Notes feature is similar to the approach X uses, where "their community decides when posts are potentially misleading and need more context, and people across a diverse range of perspectives decide what sort of context is helpful for other users to see." The feature will be first available in the US with plans to expand to other countries over the year.