Sony announces Fairgame$ for PC and PS5, a PVP heist game

Sony's PlayStation Showcase announced Fairgame$ today, the first project from Haven Studios. The title throws a heisting twisting into the standard competitive PVP formula and aims to bolster Sony's growing live service corner. Watch the cinematic trailer above.

The game has players joining an underground movement to destabilize the ultra-rich's hold. This involves robbing them blind with your friends, but it means going through other robbing teams in the process. While gameplay footage isn't here yet, the cinematic trailer does show off gadget usage, highly mobile characters who may have their own specialities, and plenty of vertical gunplay.

Haven Studios is the developer behind the game, a Montreal-based studio that joined the PlayStation Studios family just over a year ago.

"We founded Haven with the goal of making the kind of games we all love to play," says creative director Mathieu Leduc.

"As huge fans of competitive multiplayer experiences, Fairgame$ came from a desire to create a new type of PvP game with emergent sandbox gameplay. We want to deliver a fresh multiplayer experience that rewards creativity and mastery and delivers surprising stories each and every time you play."

Fairgame$ is coming out on PlayStation 5 and PC. A release date was not shared today, unfortunately.