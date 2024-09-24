Microsoft 365 Apps Version 2409 rolls out with new features and fixes

Microsoft has released Version 2409 (Build 18025.20096) of its Microsoft 365 Apps for customers on the Current Channel. The update brings several new features for Excel, PowerPoint, and Word and issue resolutions across Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Visio, Word, and Office Suite.

The Redmond-based company said that the features in this update will be rolled out over time to ensure a smooth deployment. For this reason, you may not get all the features right away.

Here is the feature updates portion of the release notes:

Excel Data Aggregation Functions: We’ve added two incredibly powerful new data aggregation functions: GROUPBY and PIVOTBY

Modernized user-defined permissions experience: We’ve improved the user experience for selecting which users should have which permissions when a sensitivity label configured for user-defined permissions is applied to a file or when configuring standalone Information Rights Management through the Restrict Access feature. PowerPoint Modernized user-defined permissions experience: We’ve improved the user experience for selecting which users should have which permissions when a sensitivity label configured for user-defined permissions is applied to a file or when configuring standalone Information Rights Management through the Restrict Access feature. Word Modernized user-defined permissions experience: We’ve improved the user experience for selecting which users should have which permissions when a sensitivity label configured for user-defined permissions is applied to a file or when configuring standalone Information Rights Management through the Restrict Access feature.

The resolved issues portion reads as follows:

Excel We fixed an issue where the ToolTips of pivot tables connected to OLAP cube aren't displayed.

We fixed an issue where Excel may close unexpectedly when a Drill Down worksheet is moved to a new workbook.

We fixed an issue where the Drop-down list menu options in Excel cells become unclickable after opening a User Form that uses a WebBrowser object.

We fixed an issue where the user would experience changes in column widths unexpectedly when using PivotTables.

We fixed issues users could encounter applying conditional formatting via the Top10 Interop object in Add-in, which included requiring a restart and potential data loss. Outlook We fixed an issue that made it possible for a legacy WebView ItemSend add-in to bypass condition checks when switching items.

We fixed an issue where the app closed unexpectedly when a cache file contained corrupted data. PowerPoint The Title field in File > Info will no longer be filled in automatically when saving a file.

Fixed an issue in PowerPoint where the digital signature of the VBA project wasn't being persisted after applying or changing sensitivity labels.

Fixed an issue in PowerPoint where a document saved to a OneDrive sync location intermittently stopped working for users subject to a mandatory sensitivity labeling policy. Visio We fixed an issue where Visio would become unresponsive when editing a Visio document embedded in a PowerPoint presentation.

We fixed an issue where Visio would stop responding if it was opened in a remote desktop session, and then the remote desktop session was closed and reopened. Word Resolved an issue that prevented a file from opening for some documents.

Resolved an issue where Document Mode would switch from "editing" to "viewing" if user enabled "Track Changes" and set "For Everyone".

Resolved an issue where an email wouldn't fully render in the preview pane.

Resolved an issue where watermarks in a document weren't being printed.

Resolved an issue where "Restricted Editing" may not prevent editing after uploading a document to SharePoint and reopening.

Resolved an issue when modifying styles that the "Style based on" entry would be blank. Office Suite This fix preserves compatibility with certain rare proofing tool installation scenarios.

Office 2016 proofing tools are offered for download via standalone per-language installers. Even if they may appear to function correctly, however, using these Office 2016 proofing tools together with later versions of Office is not supported.This fix prevents a crash in Word, Outlook, OneNote and PowerPoint caused by this unsupported installation scenario. Users are strongly recommended to uninstall the Office 2016 proofing tools if they are using a later version of Office and to install the appropriate Office language packs instead. Office language packs update automatically along with the version of Office they are paired with.

Microsoft said the download size for this update from Version 2408 is approximately 201 - 210 MB.