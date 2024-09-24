4TB Samsung 990 PRO SSD is 38% off on Amazon

Samsung's flagship solid-state drive, the 990 PRO SSD, is currently available on Amazon at its lowest price this year. If you need a fast, high-capacity SSD, get the Samsung 990 PRO SSD and save 38% or $175.

The Samsung 990 PRO SSD is a PCIe Gen 4 SSD with Samsung's custom controller, which can deliver speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s read and 6,900 MB/s write (when connected to a computer with PCIe 4.0 motherboard and processor). Random read speeds are 1,600,000 IOPS, while random write speeds are rated at up to 80,000 IOPS.

Besides operating at fast speeds, the 990 PRO SSD is more energy-efficient than its previous generations. Samsung claims the 990 PRO SSD can operate with a 50% more efficient price-per-watt ratio. However, if you plan to buy this drive for your laptop or tablet, make sure it can accommodate a PCIe 4.0 M2 2280 SSD.

The Samsung 990 PRO SSD comes with a 5-year limited warranty. It is also rated for 1.5 million hours of mean time between failures and 2400 TBW cycles. You can track your drive's health, update firmware, and customize various settings in the Samsung Magician app, which is available on supported Windows versions.

4TB Samsung 990 PRO SSD - $289 | 38% off on Amazon US

