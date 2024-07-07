Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: New Outlook folder keyboard shortcuts and more

The Fourth of July holiday week in the US resulted in a smaller-than-normal update last week for the Microsoft 365 Roadmap website. However, there were still a number of new entries on the site for people who want more info on future updates for Microsoft's productivity apps.

Coming in August, the new Outlook for Windows app, and Outlook for the web, will get an update that will let users get to a folder faster:

When focused on the folder pane, users can now press CTRL + Y to quickly navigate to a folder. Simply press the first letter of the folder name to move focus directly to that folder.

If you use the Mac version of Outlook, the roadmap lists an upcoming update for importing a certain file type in the app:

This feature adds support for importing PST files into Outlook for Mac. Support for OLM data files will include both importing and exporting data.

Unfortunately, the roadmap says this Mac Outlook feature will enter a public preview in February 2025, followed by a full release in March 2025.

All users of Microsoft Teams will get a new feature in August:

Now, meeting organizers can make the list of breakout rooms visible to all meeting participants and allow them to choose which room to join. Enabling this setting in breakout rooms allows participants to move freely from one room to another, simplifying breakout room coordination for meeting organizers and participants.

If you join in Microsoft Teams meeting anonymously via Google's Chrome browser, the roadmap says that in August you should see some performance improvements. Those same improvements should be available for anonymous meeting users for Microsoft's Edge browser in October.

All users of Microsoft Forms should see this improvement later in July, according to the roadmap:

Now you can set specific requirements for answers to open-text questions. You can ensure the answer is an email address, URL, contains certain keywords, must be number or text, etc.

Finally, the Planner app in Teams will get a new feature later this month:

We are introducing a new Recommended view in Planner in Teams to help you discover plans with tasks assigned to you that you haven't viewed yet, enhancing task management efficiency and providing seamless prioritization of your workload.

That's our look back at the last week on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site. Come back next week as we check out what's new on the roadmap.