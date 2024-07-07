A big camera update is incoming for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year with fanfare. The phones, especially the Galaxy S24 Ultra, brought Galaxy AI and some incredible cameras you can get on a smartphone. However, there was still much scope for improvement.

At the backend of June, it was reported that the One UI 6.1.1 update is expected to introduce multiple camera tweaks and improvements for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Notably, Samsung is speculated to unveil the One UI 6.1.1 update at the Unpacked event in a few days at the Louvre Museum in Paris on July 10.

Here, the company will launch the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones. Both phones are reported to come with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 out of the box. The One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 is rumored to improve outdoor camera performance.

Now, a fresh tip by popular tipster IceUniverse on X suggests that the August 2024 update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be a huge camera update for the flagship. Interestingly, the July update is yet to roll out for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but details about the August update are already leaking.

According to IceUniverse, the firmware is "about to be launched," hinting at the commencement of development and testing. The tip highlights that the August update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra would introduce improved HDR, over-processing optimization, overexposure optimization, face optimization, and video zoom optimization.

The August update of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is about to be launched, and the camera has been improved a lot

This includes white balance optimization, HDR optimization, over-processing optimization, overexposure optimization, face optimization and video zoom optimization.… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2024

However, IceUniverse added that the update allegedly won't bring any optimization for the telephoto and night modes beyond 10x zoom. The tipster hopes that the optimization gets completed in August so that it can roll out the same month without any delay.

For next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung was rumored to cancel the Plus model to simplify the lineup, which later turned out to be false. The Galaxy S25, which is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, is expected to feature AI upscaling for games.

There are also rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could pack three upgraded camera sensors. is weighing its options to bring the MediaTek processor to the Galaxy S25 series. It is also speculated that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the thinnest Ultra phone since the Note20 Ultra.