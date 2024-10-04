Microsoft adds new tools to improve file search in OneDrive

Microsoft is bringing a number of new search features to OneDrive in order to make finding your files quicker and easier. The company says finding the right files quickly is more important than ever as virtual collaboration becomes the norm for many businesses.

Users can now filter search results by file type such as documents, spreadsheets, presentations and more. Applying file type filters allows you to easily narrow down results so you only see relevant files instead of unrelated files cluttering up search results. Color-coded filter tags make it easy to see which filters are applied.

Additional metadata displayed in search results can provide key context. A new location column will indicate where the files came from, such as your personal OneDrive account or a shared team site. Creators and last editors are also visible. Clicking on the locations takes users directly to the source.

An important new addition is the ability to search within specific date ranges. If a date range filter is selected, one could confine the target to only files modified within the last week, month, or any other customized time period. This makes sure that the results of the search are timely and that one will not have to wade through outdated files.

The scope of searches can now be limited as needed. Users can toggle between searching all accessible files or just their personal files, a single folder or document library. This gives flexibility whether a broad search across multiple sources is needed or a more focused search within a narrower scope.

It is worth noting that Microsoft will hold a streaming event to reveal more features that are coming to OneDrive on October 8 starting at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT. The name of the event will be "Microsoft OneDrive: AI Innovations for a New Era of Work and Home."