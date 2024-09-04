Microsoft will hold another streaming event devoted to OneDrive reveals on October 8

In October 2023, Microsoft held a streaming event to reveal OneDrive 3.0, a revamped version of its cloud file storage service with a new design, and new features. Today, Microsoft confirmed that it will once again hold another streaming event to reveal more new features that are coming to OneDrive.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated the event will be called "Microsoft OneDrive: AI Innovations for a New Era of Work and Home." It will be held on October 8 starting at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific time).

Microsoft says that during the event, we will learn more about "what's coming for Copilot in OneDrive, new enhancements to the mobile app, improved photos experience, and more!" After the main event, there will also be a live chat with the attendees, as people will be able to send questions to the OneDrive team.

Speaking of which, the event will feature the following presenters from the OneDrive team:

Jeff Teper- President, Collab Apps & Platform

Jason Moore- VP, Product Management

Arwa Tyebkhan-Principal Product Group Manager

Carlos Perez- Principal Design Director

Gaia Carini-Principal Group Product Manager

Arjun Tomar-Senior Product Manager

Based on the event's description it looks like we will finally get some info on when the previously announced integration of Microsoft's Copilot generative AI assistant will be added to OneDrive. Back in February, Microsoft said Copilot would be added to OneDrive for work and school Microsoft 365 plans in April, and then quietly revealed that Copilot integration would be delayed until the summer of 2024.

With today's reveal of an October 8 date for the OneDrive streaming event, it looks like Copilot integration is getting pushed back yet again beyond the summer 2024 time frame.

Microsoft recently revealed that it will start archiving unlicensed and unmanaged OneDrive accounts for businesses. Those companies will have to pay a restoration fee if they want to get access to those OneDrive accounts.