Admins can soon migrate Microsoft OneDrive data to Google Drive for 100 users

Google Workspace admins will soon be able to migrate Microsoft OneDrive data to Google Drive for up to 100 users. This is an expansion of the company's existing Google Drive to OneDrive migration feature, making it possible to migrate data at a larger scale.

Google made this announcement as part of its Workspace updates a few days ago and has released a new open beta for administrators to test it out and provide feedback. The beta does not require any test application and is available to:

Business Starter, Standard, and Plus

Starter, Standard, and Plus Enterprise Standard and Plus

Standard and Plus Education Fundamentals, Standard, Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade

Fundamentals, Standard, Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade Essentials Starter and Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, and Enterprise Essentials Plus

Starter and Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, and Enterprise Essentials Plus Nonprofits

The company says:

Under the umbrella of our data migration services, we’re introducing a new file migration service for Admins to transfer files between OneDrive data to Google Drive for up to 100 users at a time. Available directly under the Admin console, super admins can now migrate all your files and folders, as well as their corresponding access permissions with shared members.

Google has also laid out the steps necessary, and they are fairly intuitive and involve mapping users between the source OneDrive account and the target Google Drive account. It writes:

Starting a migration entails a few simple steps: First, connect to the Microsoft OneDrive account you want to transfer files from Next, set the migration scope by identifying the email addresses of Microsoft OneDrive users that you wish to migrate. Finally, create an identity map to connect users on the source account to users on the target account.

As you can see in the images below, the console will provide information related to migration progress, among other things, and also allow delta migration for files that were added or updated after a previous migration session ended.

The open beta for the feature is already available in the Admin console since October 11th and Google expects to complete the rollout by early November.