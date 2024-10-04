TECHBARGAINS 4/10/2024: LG & Sony OLEDs, Intel i7/i9, AMD 7700 XT, and more tech deals

A couple of LG televisions are selling at a great price and there is a Sony too. Want a laptop? there are some Acer models, whether gaming or not, that are on sale for some of the lowest prices, and also a ThinkPad if you are looking for something more professional. You may also want to do a full-blown build and in that case, there is a Radeon RX 7700 XT, an i7 14th gen or an i9 13th Gen to pair it up with, plus a ROG motherboard.

You an check out all the featured deals below:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.