Forza Horizon 5 gets 'Back to the 90's' update with new cars and Backstage Pass

Playground Games held its monthly Let's Go! stream today, revealing new features coming to Forza Horizon 5 next week. In the latest update, the game is getting four new-to-Forza cars from the 90s, Backstage Pass, and other changes.

New cars in the update include the following:

1997 Toyota Soarer 2.5 GT-T - Unlockable on October 10

1998 Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R - Unlockable on October 17

1990 Aston Martin Lagonda - Unlockable on October 24

1996 Subaru SVX - Unlockable on October 31

Besides new cars, everyone's favorite part of each update, the biggest change is the return of Backstage Pass. This feature lets you earn "vouchers" by completing weekly challenges or purchasing them with Forza Points. You can then exchange Backstage Passes for exclusive cars that may not be available in the current playlist of the auction house.

Players will get to vote on what vehicles appear in the Backstage Shop every two weeks. Next week, you will be able to exchange your passes for the following cars (one per player):

1980 Fiat 131 Abarth

2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupe

2013 Cadillac XTS Limousine

1967 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL

2016 Pagani Huayra BC

2022 Rivian R1S

Also, as promised, the update brings five achievements from the new Hide and Seek mode, allowing you to earn an extra 130 gamer points. Finally, there are three new player badges, a new collectible and a fresh retro-styled player outfit, which you can earn by completing one of the playlist championships.

Here is the list of fixed issues:

Cars Fixed an issue with the 1994 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III GSR where the yellow color was missing from the paint selection screen Hide & Seek Fixed an issue in which players’ license plates weren’t resetting after exiting the game mode

Fixed an issue in which players could activate the reset car feature while moving

Fixed issues in which players weren’t able to join games of Hide & Seek through the Festival Playlist while on a Convoy

Fixed an issue in which players starting Hide & Seek from a DLC map would be sent to the main map instead of starting the session

Fixed accolades not being localized correctly in in German, Danish, Spanish, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Russian and Swedish

The next Forza Horizon 5 update, Horizon Track Day, will be announced in November.