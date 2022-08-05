Far Cry 6, The Serpent Rogue, and Roguebook arrive on Xbox's Free Play Days

Owners of Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles who subscribe to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, can play Far Cry 6, The Serpent Rogue, and Roguebook for free this weekend. The games are playable as part of Xbox’s weekly Free Play Days event. The titles were made available on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. PDT and are playable until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

As always, these titles have received heavy discounts, which is nice if you decide to buy them. The new pricing scheme is as follows:

To start playing these games, switch on your Xbox and head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store. Go to the Gold member area, and you should see the Free Play Days collection. From there, download and play the titles you’re interested in. If you earn any achievements while playing, they’ll stay on your account, just in case you ever decide to buy the games.

With Free Play Days running for more than half a week, and being over the weekend when people are most likely to be away from work, it’s a good event for those who don’t like buying full priced games.