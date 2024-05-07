Nintendo Switch successor will be revealed this fiscal year, company confirms

Seven years after the release of the Nintendo Switch, the console maker has finally confirmed the existence of a successor, and even when it may be revealed. In a statement coming alongside Nintendo's earnings release, president Shuntaro Furukawa said a hardware announcement will be happening sometime this fiscal year.

"This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an ﻿announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year," says the statement on Nintendo's social media. "It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015."

The company's current fiscal year ends on March 31, 2025, meaning an announcement may not be too far away. The successor is expected to be another handheld-focused device with beefier internals powered by Nvidia, though nothing official about the console has materialized just yet.

In the newly published earnings release, Nintendo also revealed that the Switch has sold a whopping 141.32 million units worldwide by March 31, 2024. The company's latest handheld is closing in on the Nintendo DS's 154.02 million lifetime sales number. Here are the top-selling first-party games on the Switch platform:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 61.97 million pcs

- 61.97 million pcs Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 4﻿5.36 million pcs

- 4﻿5.36 million pcs Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 34.22 million pcs

- 34.22 million pcs The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 31.85 million pcs

- 31.85 million pcs Super Mario Odyssey - 27.96 million pcs

- 27.96 million pcs Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield - 26.27 million pcs

- 26.27 million pcs Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet - 24.92 million pcs

- 24.92 million pcs Super Mario Party - 20.66 million pcs

- 20.66 million pcs The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 20.61 million pcs

- 20.61 million pcs New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 17.45 million pcs

Furukawa also revealed that a new Nintendo Direct presentation would be happening in June, probably alongside all the not-E3-week reveal events that are coming in from all gaming giants. "We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation," the statement adds.