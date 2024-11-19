Microsoft announces SQL Server 2025 with native vector support

Today, Microsoft announced the preview of SQL Server 2025, the successor to the popular SQL Server 2022, which was released in 2022. With SQL Server 2025, Microsoft is targeting AI apps both on-premises and in the cloud.

SQL Server 2025 comes with improved security and performance. It will support Microsoft Entra-managed identities for improved credential management and more. Microsoft has made improvements to intelligent query optimization and query performance execution to improve workload performance and reduce troubleshooting. To increase uptime and improve concurrency and scale for SQL Server apps, Microsoft has improved failover reliability and optimized locking as well.

Microsoft is also delivering more seamless Azure integration with SQL Server 2025. The new Microsoft Fabric database mirroring will allow customers to set up real-time analytics by replicating SQL Server data to Microsoft OneLake. Also, they can connect SQL Server 2025 with Azure Arc to manage a hybrid SQL Server data estate at scale. Microsoft is also offering pay-as-you-go licensing for on-premises customers.

For the first time, Microsoft is bringing native vector support to SQL Server. SQL Server 2025 will be an enterprise-ready vector database that can generate and natively store vector embeddings. This native vector support will allow SQL Server customers to run generative AI models using their own data. They can choose the required AI model with the extensible model management enabled by Azure Arc.

Finally, Microsoft is bringing Copilot to SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS). Copilot in SSMS will offer real-time suggestions, code completions, and best practice recommendations for database admins and developers.

Microsoft's upcoming SQL Server 2025 is now in private preview. Customers can expect a public preview in the coming months before general availability.