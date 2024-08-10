Susan Wojcicki, formative Google Exec and former YouTube CEO passed away at 56

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the sad news of the passing of Susan Wojcicki, former CEO of YouTube, on Friday. Pichai revealed the news on social media and in a memo to Google employees shortly after Wojcicki’s husband, Dennis Troper, a Product Director at Google, announced her passing.

Wojcicki was among the very first Google employees and played a key role in the company’s history. In 2014, she took over YouTube as CEO, a role she stepped away from in February 2023 to focus on her family, health, and personal projects.

While she was supposed to keep working with Google and its parent company, Alphabet, as an advisor, she also pursued career challenges elsewhere. Just this summer, Wojcicki announced that she is joining the board of directors of the satellite company Planet Labs.

Dennis Troper revealed that his wife of 26 years and mother to their five children lived with “non-small cell lung cancer” for the past two years: “Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken but grateful for the time we had with her. Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time.”

Unfortunately, Wojcicki’s passing is not the only recent tragedy in their family. As TechCrunch mentioned, in February of this year, their 19-year-old son died of an accidental overdose in his dorm room.

Sundar Pichai praised Wojcicki’s impact on the company and the role she played in making it successful: “She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her.” You can find Pichai’s full memo to Google employees below: