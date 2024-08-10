Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ picks up SafetyKorea certification ahead of launch

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series sometime before the end of the year, with one leak suggesting that it could debut in October. Earlier, some high-quality renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra were leaked, giving a good look at the upcoming top-of-the-line Android tablet. The renders suggest that Samsung will continue to follow the previous design tradition.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features dual-camera setups both on the back and front. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is expected to offer an OLED display and S-Pen, and it could keep the storage options similar to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Now, a member of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 family, the Galaxy Tab S10+ has received the SafetyKorea certification, hinting that its launch could happen soon. The tablet was spotted with model number SM-X826N, which is believed to be the South Korean variant of the Galaxy Tab S10.

The certification mentions model number SM-X820, which suggests that it could be the Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab S10+. Samsung is rumored to manufacture the upcoming tablet in its Vietnam factory. Apart from the model number, the SafetyKorea certification doesn't reveal anything significant.

The US variant of the Galaxy Tab S10+ was spotted on Geekbench with a processor codenamed GTS10U, which matches that of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Previously, it was reported that Samsung is working with MediaTek and may introduce Galaxy products with a MediaTek chipset.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ US variant, powered by Dimensity 9300+, was paired with 12GB of RAM. It managed a single-core score of 2,141 points and a multi-core score of 5,533 points. The Dimensity 9300+ chipset is manufactured using TSMC's 4nm process and includes an Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU with HDR gaming and ray tracing support. The tablets are expected to run Android 14 out of the box.

Source and image: MySmartPrice