Microsoft Edge finally lets you open favorites in a new tab by default

After releasing Edge 110 in the Dev Channel and ending support for Windows 7 and 8.1, Microsoft announced the rollout of one of the most requested features from customers. Microsoft Edge can now open your favorites in a new tab like its predecessor, Edge Legacy.

According to a post on the official Tech Community forums, the option to make Edge open favorites in a new tab is rolling out first to Dev and Canary users. It is a part of a controlled feature rollout, which means it might arrive on your device in a couple of days. You can check if your Edge Dev or Canary allows opening favorites in a new tab by navigating to Settings > Appearance.

Microsoft Edge developers are also busy finishing other long-anticipated features for the browser. The software giant says users will soon get the option to close tabs with a double-click and search in Collections.

Edge 108 and its seemingly removed forward button is the last "big" update for Microsoft's browser this year. Developers will resume shipping feature updates for Edge in the Stable and Beta Channel in January 2023.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently published an updated Manifest V3 roadmap. Like Google, Microsoft will continue supporting Manifest V2-based extensions until at least January 2024.