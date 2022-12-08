First-gen Surface Duo gets December 2022 firmware update

Microsoft has started rolling out a new firmware update for the first-gen Surface Duo. Like the last month's update, the December 2022 release focuses solely on improving security. Therefore, do not go there looking for new features or significant changes. Also, there are no signs of Microsoft getting ready to launch the recently spotted Surface Insider program.

What is new in the December 2022 update for the original Surface Duo?

Again, not much. According to the official release notes, the update "addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin" for November 2022. It appears that there are no device-specific improvements or fixes. Interestingly, the release is available only for the original Surface Duo, with no updates for the Surface Duo 2 yet.

Surface Duo Software Version 2022.817.1 Update Info Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – November 2022. Extra Steps No extra steps required to install the update Known Bugs No known bugs in this release

You can download updates available for your Surface Duo by heading to Settings > System Update. Remember that Surface firmware updates are one-way tickets, which means you cannot uninstall them in case unexpected things happen.

The original Surface Duo recently received an update for the unofficial set of drivers you need to swap Android with Windows 11. The latest release adds charging support under Windows, improves brightness control, and adds compatibility with extra sensors. The project still needs additional work and polish before it can fully replace the stock Android, but it is getting there thanks to regular updates from the developer.