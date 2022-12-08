Microsoft Edge 110 drops support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1

In 2020, when launching the Chromium-based Edge, Microsoft surprised everybody by offering support for older and even out-of-date operating systems, such as Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. Now this perk is approaching its end as Microsoft prepares to pull the plug on Edge support for Windows versions released before 2015. The latest Microsoft Edge Dev release is now available only to Windows 10 and 11 users.

It is worth noting that the stable releases of Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and other Chromium-based browsers still support Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 (Chrome is already nagging its customers to update to Windows 10 or 11). Developers will stop offering updates for the outdated Windows version early next year after Microsoft ends the Extended Security Updates program for Windows 7. As for Firefox, Mozilla is still deciding when to cease updating Firefox on pre-Windows 10 systems.

Besides ditching old Windows versions, Microsoft Edge Dev 110.0.1543.0 offers a traditionally long list of various fixes and improvements. Here is what is new in the latest release:

New Features:

Added forcing dark mode on Sidebar content that doesn’t support dark mode when dark mode is enabled.

Added the ability to create a share and redeem Workspaces share link in the browser.

Recently closed will now show who closed Workspace tabs with timestamps. Mobile: Collections will now show new content inspired by your collections and the web. Your existing collections won’t be migrated, but that feature is coming soon, and you can switch back at any time. Enterprise: Adding * support to ExtensionInstallBlocklist policy to block all Sidebar apps.

New policies: (Note: Updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have occurred yet) Policy to control scope search feature.

WebView2: Edge Remote Tools WDP plug-in is now able to connect to WebView2 UWP processes.

HTTPS is now supported for WDP remote debugging.

Reliability improvements:

Fixed browser crash when adding or modifying a favorite.

Fixed browser crash when a Family Safety setting is updated in some scenarios.

Fixed browser crash when opening an InPrivate window.

Fixed opening the Search sidebar causes the browser to crash.

Fixed unable to launch the browser due to an AAD sync issue.

Fixed browser crash when opening Collections in an InPrivate window.

Fixed browser freeze issue when dragging a tab.

Fixed browser crash when moving a tab.

Fixed browser crash when clicking on a PDF form field. macOS: Fixed a hang issue when using Native/Web Accessibility. iOS: Fixed browser crash when switching accounts. Android: Fixed browser crash when signing out of an AAD account.

Fixed the AAD account info issue causing the browser to crash.

Fixed browser crash related to Collections.

Fixed browser crash when switching accounts.

Other changes and improvements:

Starting with Chromium 110, Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 will no longer be supported (Sunsetting support for Windows 7 / 8/8.1 in early 2023 - Google Chrome Community)

Fixed download issue when using Save As.

Microsoftsecurityinsights.com is no longer blocked by Website typo protection.

Fixed cannot paste in rich text editor boxes on websites like Discord and other sites.

Fixed the address bar's follow creator icon to be consistent with the Follow Creator pane.

Fixed the media progress bar in Sidebar.

Fixed a collection load issue after switching to light or dark mode.

Fixed Add tab group to a new collection not working correctly.

Fixed Add all tabs to Collections where some tabs didn’t get added.

Fixed Default profile for external links to use the correct profile.

Fixed Ctrl + Shift + T (Reopen closed tab) shortcut keys on Workspaces not restoring the tab correctly.

Fixed the settings page opening in a Workspace window when visiting the edge://settings page in an InPrivate window.

Fixed the browser not coming to the foreground when clicking on a Windows Spotlight link.

Fixed Tab Group sync not updating issue.

Improved dragging tabs to reduce accidental tab group creation.

Fixed websites ask for authentication to other users on Workspaces.

Fixed Workspace functionality not working.

Fixed the missing back button on Outlook Sidebar.

Fixed the extra blank space after clicking Open in New Tab on the Games pane in Sidebar.

Fixed the update issue where it stuck showing the “To finish update, restart Microsoft Edge” message on the About page. Android: Fixed an issue where if upgrade installation fails, the device will display 2 Microsoft Edge icons.

Fixed Newsfeed language stuck on English.

Fixed the missing bottom bar and the black screen with Recent in the Tab center.

Fixed Read aloud not opening.

Fixed website crashing when playing media.

Fixed Read aloud issues with Wikipedia pages. iOS: Fixed the newsfeed flash on launch.

Fixed nonresponding buttons in a popup menu.

Fixed gray/blank page when signing out of an MSA/AAD account and clearing all browsing data.

Removed the fix for restore session failed, the webpage is blank, and click refresh cannot load on iOS 14.x. due to issues.

Fixed stuck issue after selecting Keep data separate when signing in with another account.

Fixed Password monitor last scanned displaying the wrong time.

Fixed Password monitor not displaying scanned weak passwords. Enterprise: Removed the DisplayCapturePermissionsPolicyEnabled policy.

Fixed “500 Something went wrong” error message on Outlook sidebar.

Fixed sign in managed AAD account failed issue on Android.

Fixed the slow SSO sign-in and the fix account pop-up message iOS issues.

Fixed an iOS issue where the user is seeing the “Downloading is disabled by your organization” message when trying to navigate to a site while using Citrix micro VPN.

Fixed Citrix micro VPN won’t disconnect when using the InPrivate tab on iOS.

Fixed the InPrivate switch issue and Search request not being blocked if the managed account is required when using the Search in Edge feature from Outlook on Android. WebView2: Fixed workers WRR events when only document filter is removed.

Fixed Custom schemes not working for post requests. (#1825)

Fixed PostWebMessage lost messages when the page is broken into DevTools debugger.

Fixed HTML5 drag and drop issue.

Fixed the missing x64 folder when bootstrapper installs x86 WebView2 on a 64-bit version of Windows. (#2794)

Removed Experimental Profile deletion interface.

Fixed UserMediaRequestType not working issue.

Fixed pressing enter on the Search bar not working issue on Xbox.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev for Windows 10 and 11, Linux, macOS, and Android from the official Edge Insider website.