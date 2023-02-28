KB5022913: Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2 update goes live with massive changelog

New! This update improves the search box experience on the taskbar. As you type in the search box, search results now appear in the search flyout box. You can also change the search experience you want for your taskbar by going to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar. For commercial customers, this update adds a new policy for IT administrators to manage how the search box on the taskbar appears in your organization. For more information, see Customizing search on the Windows 11 taskbar.

New! You can now access Windows Studio effects directly from quick settings on the taskbar for devices that have a supported neural processing unit (NPU). This makes it quick and easy to turn on and configure camera effects. These effects include Background blur, Eye contact, Automatic framing, and Audio effects (Voice focus). You can still access these effects in the Settings pages.

New! This update makes it easier to get help if you are having PC issues. You can now find Quick Assist in the Start menu’s All apps list.

New! This update introduces a touch-optimized taskbar for 2-in-1 devices that you can use as a tablet. There are two states of this taskbar: collapsed and expanded. To switch between the two states, swipe up and down on the bottom of your screen. When collapsed in tablet mode, the taskbar recedes to give you more screen space and keeps you from accidentally opening the taskbar. When expanded in tablet mode, the taskbar is optimized to be easier to use with touch. Your taskbar will automatically change to this optimized version when you disconnect or fold back the keyboard. This feature only works on devices that can be used as tablets and is on by default. To change that, go to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar behaviors. The setting is called “Optimize taskbar for touch interactions when this device is used as a tablet.” If your company manages Windows updates for your device, this feature will be off by default. Administrators can turn it on using the new commercial control for continuous innovation.

New! This update provides enhanced support for braille devices. They will continue working while you switch between Microsoft Narrator and third-party screen readers. Narrator will automatically change braille drivers. For more information, see Chapter 8: Using Narrator with braille.

New! This update also adds support for new braille displays and new braille input and output languages in Narrator. Some of the new braille displays include the APH Chameleon, the APH Mantis Q40, the NLS eReader, and many more. For more information, see Chapter 8: Using Narrator with braille.

New! Windows now provides energy recommendations. If you use them, they can help to improve the energy efficiency of your PC and reduce your carbon footprint. Go to Settings > System > Power & Battery > Energy Recommendations.

New! For devices that are joined to Azure Active Directory (AAD), Windows now provides AI-powered recommended content on your Start menu. On the Start menu, you will find content to help you to prepare for meetings, quickly access files you're collaborating on, and more.

New! This update enhances the system tray. All icons will have a rounded focus and hover treatment in the lower right, including the “Show hidden icons” flyout menu. You can move icons to rearrange them in the “Show hidden icons” flyout menu or move icons to the taskbar.

New! This update makes voice access more flexible and supports interaction with more user interface (UI) controls. For example, voice now interacts with controls that contain: Names that have numbers, such as “Click 5”

Names without whitespaces between them, such as “click PivotTable” or “click PivotChart”

Names that have special characters, such as Bluetooth & devices (“click Bluetooth and devices”) or Dial – up (“click dial hyphen up”)

New! Voice now supports spin controls, thumb controls, and split buttons. You interact with these controls by using the “click” command or number overlays. This update also addresses issues that affect snapping commands that snap a window left or right. Commands that move the cursor in a text box now run instantly.

New! This update also provides voice scrolling enhancements. You can use voice to scroll to the extreme left and right on a page. You can also use continuous scrolling to the left or right like what is already present for vertical scrolling. For more information about the new voice access commands, see Voice access command list.

New! This update makes enhancements to Task Manager. These include: Filtering—You can now filter processes using the binary name, PID, or publisher name. The filter also applies when you switch between pages. The keyboard shortcut is ALT+F.

More theme options—You can now choose a theme for Task Manager that is different from the Windows theme. Also, all dialogs, except for Run new task and the Properties dialog, now support themes. The dialogs will use app-specific themes or the Windows theme.

Efficiency mode—You can now opt out of confirmation dialogs when you turn on Efficiency mode.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Color filters setting. When you select Inverted, the system sets it to Grayscale instead.

This update addresses an issue that affects IE mode. The text on the status bar is not always visible.

This update addresses an issue that displays a blue screen during video playback. This occurs after you set high dynamic range (HDR) on your display.

This update addresses an issue that might affect the touch keyboard and the PIN entry keyboard. You might not be able to use them to enter text when you sign in to your device.

This update addresses an issue that affects which folders appear in the Browse for Folder picker.

This update addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. When you use Shift+Tab or Shift+F6, the input focus does not move.

This update addresses an issue that affects the user interface (UI). The volume up and volume down commands from a Bluetooth keyboard do not display.